U.K. Water Companies Discharged Scary Amounts of Raw Sewage Into Water 2021

And according to the cheekily-named group, in 2021, across England and Wales, water companies intentionally conducted at least 470,000 sewage spills, which adds up to eat 3.4 million hours of sewage spills. (These figures encompass untreated, partially treated, and treated sewage.)

Not only that, but Top of the Poops noted that this figure is actually an underestimate, since much of the data comes directly from the water companies themselves.