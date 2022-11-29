While most people think of Fiji as a problem-free paradise, there has been some trouble with invasive species — particularly in the vegetation department.

These invasive strangler vines, known as kudzu vines, have been taking over the Fijian island of Vanua Levu. They've been killing off people's crops and trees, and many are pointing to increased numbers of tropical cyclones, which are a result of climate change, as the culprit.