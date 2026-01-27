Over 80,000 Decaf Keurig Coffee Pods Have Been Recalled Due to Contamination
The McCafé Premium Roast Decaf Coffee K-Cup Pods have been recalled.
Updated Jan. 27 2026, 1:21 p.m. ET
Another day, another major company issuing a recall of a product that could threaten the health of countless consumers. Decaffeinated coffee drinkers once again are left vulnerable to health concerns because a big brand has failed to ensure its decaffeinated coffee doesn't actually contain caffeine.
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has announced a recall of Keurig's McCafé Premium Roast Decaf Coffee K-Cup Pods because of the presence of caffeine.
What, exactly, are the details of this frustrating recall, and where were these affected products distributed? If you believe you have the tainted products in your coffee nook in your kitchen, what are your next steps to justice?
Below, we answer these important questions and other important details that you deserve to know. Continue reading to learn more about Keurig's McCafé Premium Roast Decaf Coffee K-Cup Pods product recall.
Over 80,000 decaf Keurig coffee pods have been recalled.
According to the FDA's Enforcement Report, Keurig DR Pepper, Inc. has issued a recall of more than 80,000 decaf coffee pods because they may contain caffeine. The McCafe Premium Roast Decaf Coffee K-Cup Pods were packaged in 84-count cartons, and 960 cartons were recalled, totaling an astounding 80,640 recalled K-Cup Pods.
Keurig Green Mountain distributed the tainted coffee pods to locations throughout Nevada, California, and Indiana.
Per the Enforcement Report on the FDA website, the Recall Initiation Date was more than a month ago, on Dec. 6, 2025. It wasn't until Jan. 23 that the Center Classification was updated to a Class II recall.
According to the FDA website, a Class II recall is issued in "a situation in which use of, or exposure to, a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."
The UPC for the affected products is: 043000073438, per the Enforcement Report. Additional information to help you identify the tainted K-Pods include:
- Best By: 17 NOV 2026
- LA hh:mm PL070 5321 or 5322
- Batch Number: 5101564894
- Material Number: 5000358463
- ASIN: B07GCNDL91.
A press release or statement to the FDA was never issued for this recall, however, a spokesperson has given a milquetoast, unhelpful public comment to the media.
“We are committed to the highest standards of safety and quality in the products we produce and distribute,” a Keurig Dr Pepper spokesperson told the New York Post. “All consumers who purchased this product were notified directly by the retailer a little more than a month ago and provided with next steps regarding replacement product. All impacted product remaining with the retailer has been returned to us.”