Jewelz Blu Embraces Green Living With Vegan Food Tour in Los Angeles "Being vegan has allowed me to be my best, healthiest version of myself." By Green Matters Staff Updated July 22 2025, 3:39 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

Social media superstar Jewelz Blu is highlighting the benefits of plant-based eating in a new YouTube vlog! The content creator shows her fans a different side of Los Angeles — and of herself — in a YouTube video that puts plant-based living at the forefront.

In the vlog, Jewelz takes viewers on a casual yet thoughtful vegan food tour around Los Angeles, sampling various flavorful, cruelty-free dishes while offering glimpses into her plant-based lifestyle. Known primarily for her bold online persona, the blue-haired beauty dials things down in this video, opting for a laid-back, personal approach as she explores one of the most vegan-friendly cities in the world.

Source: @holland.olmos

Sampling The Vegan Scene

The video shows Jewelz visiting several popular plant-based spots across Los Angeles while clad in a striped blue crop top and a matching plain mini skirt.

Jewelz’s first stop was at a vegan donut shop that also sells vegan ice cream called Creamo by Doughnut Friend, located at 3534 W Sunset Boulevard. She and her friend tried out the donuts in the car, and rated them a piece.

Tasty Treats

Jewelz went on to the Besties Vegan Paradise, which was a shop filled with vegan goodies. Grabbing a red basket at the store in 4882 Fountain Avenue, the 30-year-old adult film star showed off a beef jerky. She then pointed at Vego bars, which, according to her, are her “favorite German bars.”

Jewelz also got bread for her “breakfast,” then vegan bacon slices, which she says she’ll “try at a later date.”

Trying Out Some Vegan Snacks

After shopping, Jewelz ate some “steaming” vegan mozzarella sticks, which she enjoyed.

Back in the car, Jewelz ate more of the mozzarella sticks and praised it for its “cheese pull,” which, according to her, is “rare” with vegan cheese. The other food she tried from Besties was the vegan popcorn chicken.

From the overall experience, Jewelz highly recommends Besties. “It was very chill casual… The staff were really nice,” she said, and rated it “10 out of 10.”

Enjoying Dairy-Free Goodies

Jewelz continued her vegan food tasting at Vromage Dairy Free at 7988 West Sunset Boulevard. “I discovered it on TikTok from a vegan person I follow called Vegan Hacks Pod. And they do a lot of like vegan food tries, recipes, and whatnot,” the content creator explained.

While there, Jewelz and her friend tried out the mozzarella with pesto, which she claimed as the “best vegan mozzarella” she’s ever had.” Back in her car, Jewelz ate the sandwich she got from Vromage, which she calls “delicious.”

How Jewelz Blu’s Vegan Journey Started

In an interview, Jewelz opened up about her vegan journey. “I’ve been vegan for over 10 years now, and originally it started for health reasons, but quickly changed to ethics as well, and just trying to live a sustainable lifestyle without harming the planet and care for animals,” she said. “A lot of times people are intimidated by vegans and vegan food … but bottom line — I just love good food and I love sharing good food too.”

Source: @holland.olmos

Jewelz then revealed that she feels “excited” every time she shows her non-vegan friends her “ favorite eats.” “Food is so important to me and a way of showing community and love for others, so I’m always excited to show my non-vegan friends all my favorite eats,” the content creator shared. “Being vegan has allowed me to be my best, healthiest version of myself.”