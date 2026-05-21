Jell-O To Release a New Line With Fewer Artificial Ingredients
The new line already has three popular flavors.
Published May 21 2026, 5:28 p.m. ET
If you're anything like me, Jell-O was likely a staple of your childhood. The sweet and jiggly dessert item was perfect around the holidays, and it could be dressed up or down with everything from floating fruit, whipped cream, or even fun and exciting molds. And while Jell-O also has its place in the adult world (I'm looking at you, Jell-O shots), many grownups eventually move away from the super sweet snack treat as they get older.
However, Jell-O may have found a way to win some of them back.
That's because Jell-O has announced a new recipe, which will include a product line that prioritizes natural ingredients and moves away from the high sugar content and synthetic colors.
Is the move enough to get parents and little kids to start viewing the snack as a healthier option than the previous recipe? Only time will tell, but for now, there are a lot of people who are very excited about Jell-O's decision to move towards more natural and heathier ingredients.
Jell-O Simply has a new recipe with more natural ingredients.
On May 19, 2026, Kraft Heinz Co. announced a new line of Jell-O snacks called Jell-O Simply. These pre-made snack cups are said to contain 25 percent less sugar than the previous recipe, according to the Associated Press.
Not only that, but the new recipe also does away with the artificial coloring, instead using other ingredients to give the snack its vibrant colors, which an ABC News affiliate says include:
- Fruit juice
- Vegetable juice
- Turmeric root extract
The publication says that the decision to make these changes happened due to a drop in sales. Kraft Heinz reported that sales of pre-made gelatin snacks had fallen 21 percent over the past four years, and the company believes that a rising interest in avoiding overly complex and unnatural ingredients was behind the drop.
Also, the U.S. government's push to limit artificial colors in pre-packaged foods also likely played a role in the change, as the company announced the overhaul.
Is Jell-O Simply vegan?
Traditionally, Jell-O and similar products are made with gelatin, which contains animal byproducts. Jell-O Simply appears to still be made with gelatin, which means it is likely not safe for vegans to consume.
However, the announcement from Kraft Heinz Co. does say that the company will be putting out additional products during the summer of 2026, so there may be hope that future varieties will be made with more animal-friendly ingredients, even if they aren't part of the first batch.
According to the announcement, the first batch of the new recipe will contain orange, raspberry lemonade, and blueberry pre-made gelatin treats.
In August 2026, the Simply line will add gelatin and instant pudding mixes to the market, which will include flavors like vanilla, chocolate, banana, and strawberry, each of which will rely on whole ingredients instead of artificial flavors. The pre-made gelatin products will be sold for $3.99 for a four-pack, and the mixes will be $2.24 a box.