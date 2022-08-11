25 U.S. IKEA Locations to Receive Fast Charging Stations for Electric Vehicles
From establishing a buy back program to installing solar panels, IKEA is a relatively known, relatively sustainable business. And it turns out the company is now looking to install charging stations for EV-driving customers. Electrify America and Electrify Commercial partnered with IKEA to install fast charging EV stations, to kill two birds with one stone on your shopping trip.
That said, we're looking forward to see them for ourselves.
This is part of the company's goal to become fully circular by 2030.
“At IKEA, we believe that we must work together with our partners to tackle climate change and create solutions for a greener future. This collaboration with Electrify America will not only bring ultra-fast public chargers to our stores for the first time but it will also help us take a big leap as we work towards our targets to become circular and climate positive,” IKEA's CEO Javier Quiñones stated.
Once these are set up, the company will have quadrupled its EV charging stations at stores across the country, which is a major feat for the brand, as a whole.
“We look forward to continuing to innovate around new ways we can make our everyday lives more sustainable," Quiñones continued.
What to know about IKEA's new EV charging stations:
Big things are happening at IKEA.
The Swedish furniture store chain partnered with Electrify Commercial and Electrify America to install more than 200 ultra-fast public charging stations at 25 store locations across the country, according to a press release. These chargers will offer incredibly high charging speeds, providing 150 kilowatts to 350 kilowatts — so you can return from your shopping spree with a full tank of electricity. What more could one want?
This will not only help IKEA achieve its goal of becoming circular and climate positive by 2023, but it will also aid the company in achieving zero-emission home deliveries by 2025, and cutting relative emissions from customer and employee travel in half by 2030, according to the press release.
But the charging station companies are benefitting from this, too. This is Electrify America and Electrify Commercial's first time installing chargers for the public, and for delivery fleets.
“We are excited to establish both public and commercial fleet charging stations with IKEA – a brand that shares our goal of a more sustainable future,” Giovanni Palazzo, president and CEO of Electrify America stated. “Through this collaboration, Electrify America, Electrify Commercial and IKEA U.S. are leading a path forward for customers and businesses toward zero-emission transportation.”
Where are IKEA's new ultra-fast EV chargers?
As previously mentioned, the ultra fast chargers will only be available at 25 locations in the U.S.
According to the press release, they will be available across 18 states, including: Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.
You can first expect to see them at the end of 2022, but the project will be complete by 2023.
Then, hopefully, the company can start installing them at all locations.