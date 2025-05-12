The 2025 Hurricane Season Is Predicted to Have "Above Normal" Levels of Activity Hurricane season runs from June to November. By Lauren Wellbank Published May 12 2025, 1:57 p.m. ET Source: Library of Congress/Unsplash

Experts are starting to share their predictions for the 2025 hurricane season. This time of year is considered the most active for hurricanes, and it runs from June 1 through November 30 each year. During these months, many states in hurricane-prone areas remain on high alert, waiting for meteorologists to let them know when they need to take cover.

The 2025 hurricane season appears to be shaping up to be a dozy, according to experts, which means that people who live in areas that commonly see these types of storms will need to pay extra close attention to the 2025 hurricane season predictions. Keep reading to find out what the experts are saying we can expect this year.

Source: Erok Mule/Unsplash

Here's what the experts are predicting for the 2025 hurricane season.

According to The Weather Channel, 2025 will see an above-average amount of storm activity during the 2025 hurricane season, and the U.S. can expect to see 19 storms form during the season. Of those 19, nine will turn into hurricanes, three of which will be a Category 3 or higher. The Weather Channel is basing these predictions off a report from The Weather Company and Atmospheric G2.

The publication notes that, while these numbers are above what the U.S. has experienced over the past 30 years, they should be lower than the number we saw in 2024, which included 11 hurricanes. That's because the waters of both the Gulf and the Caribbean are cooler than they were this time last year. Another thing in our favor is the absence of La Niña, which means some storms may fall apart before they arrive.

For what it's worth, the long range ECMWF isn't as dangerous for the Gulf this #hurricane season compared to their April outlook last year.



However, "it only takes one". So prepare every hurricane season, regardless. pic.twitter.com/vMDQr2ZqSQ — Jonathan Erdman (@wxjerdman) April 16, 2025

However, that doesn't mean that those in hurricane-prone areas should celebrate quite yet. According to the team of researchers tasked with putting this list together, computer models seem to hint that more hurricanes will make landfall this season, thanks to long-range computer models that show the potential for unusual wind patterns in the area that steers these storms. That being said, it's still entirely too early to know exactly how this year's hurricane season will shake out.

2025 hurricane season names:

The 2025 hurricane season's list of names has been curated by the World Meteorological Organization. This list runs on a six-year rotation, where especially deadly or destructive storm names are retired and swapped out for new ones as needed. This year's list includes: Andrea

Barry

Chantal

Dexter

Erin

Fernand

Gabrielle

Humberto

Imelda

Jerry

Karen

Lorenzo

Melissa

Nestor

Olga

Pablo

Rebekah

Sebastien

Tanya

Van

Wendy

Only Dexter is new on this year's list, which replaced Dorian after 2019's Cat 5 storm ravaged Great Abaco and Grand Bahama before hitting the U.S. as a Cat 2 storm. Additionally, Van and Wendy return this year, and are the only two names on this list that haven't been used since this list was created in 1983.