Beach Day Activity! Learn How To Make Slime Out of Sand This is about ot be y our new favorite beach activity. By Lauren Wellbank Published July 7 2025, 11:05 a.m. ET Source: therenegadehome/TikTok

As parents and caregivers head to the beach, they make sure they have all of the essentials on hand. Things like towels, sunscreen, and toys are among some of the must-haves for your day at the beach, and they make sure that your family has fun while having everything they need to stay safe. However, some parents and caregivers may be looking for new and inventive ways to keep their kiddos entertained while they're visiting the shore, and TikTok has offered a fun new experiment up as an idea.

Article continues below advertisement

Sand slime has become all the rage on the social media platform, and now parents are getting ready to try and make some of it for themselves during their next vacation. How do you make sand slime at the beach? Keep reading and we'll explain it.

Source: Vitolda Klein/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

How to make sand slime at the beach

The popular social media platform is full of videos of people making — and playing with — sand slime, an outdoorsy take on the DIY favorite. And fortunately for anyone who wants to give this STEM project a go, there are loads of directions to ensure that your concoction turns out perfectly. Our favorite may have to be the one from TikToker therenegadehome, which only involves three ingredients. According to her post, you'll need a bottle of Elmer's glue (the clear kind), a few caps of Elmer's Magic Slime Activator, and sand.

You can combine your ingredients directly on the surface of the beach, and use your hands to stir it. Not only does this make creating the slime mix an even more exciting experience for your kiddos, since they get to go completely hands-on, but it also makes it so that you don't have to pack anything extra like bowls or spoons.

Article continues below advertisement

@therenegadehome Really didn’t think it was gonna work but it did. Here’s what we used 👇 - 1 bottle of clear Elmer’s glue - A few caps of Elmer’s Magic slime activator - And sand, obviously 😅 #kidsactivities #beachday ♬ sunet original - Fantomel

Once your sand slime has reached the consistency you're looking for, it's ready to be used to play with. Some people use it alongside other sand sculpting tools, while others simply enjoy the sensory experience of holding the slime in their hands or stretching it apart.

Article continues below advertisement

Is sand slime safe?

While sand slime appears to be just as safe as the type of slime that is made in millions of homes around the world, there are some environmental concerns to be aware of. First of all, if you're making sand slime at the beach, you'll want to make sure you're using clean and dry sand that is free from any debris or toxins. For example, if the beach has been closed due to bacteria issues recently, you may want to skip the sand slime.