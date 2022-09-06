The Hemet, Calif. 2022 Fire: Damage, the Current Death Toll, and More

While many of us were enjoying BBQs and days at the beach this past Labor Day, Southern California residents were dealing with a natural disaster.

Dead vegetation — parched from the ongoing droughts — went up in flames in Riverside County on Monday, Sept. 5. What's known as the Hemet, Calif. fire, or Fairview fire, ignited shortly after 2 p.m., and quickly scorched thousands of acres, causing mass destruction. By nightfall, a small amount was contained, but more work is to be done.