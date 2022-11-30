Grand Canyon’s “Indian Garden” Renamed to Something More P.C.

Like most of the U.S., many national parks unfortunately took over native land. And while there is no real way to repent for that, the National Park Service is changing the offensive name of a popular Arizona spot, to instead honor the tribe who was forcibly removed from the area.

Grand Canyon's Indian Garden is getting a much-needed name change, thanks to a unanimous U.S. Board of Geographic Names vote. It will now be known as Havasupai Gardens.