What Is a Giant Phantom Jellyfish? This Rare Creature Was Spotted off California Coast

The deep sea is a world unknown — there are so many plants, animals, and areas we don't even realize exist.

And recently, footage of a giant phantom jellyfish went viral, deterring all of us from ever wanting to explore the ocean floor. Although the footage was captured about a year ago, it recently made waves on the World Wide Web, showing the rare and jaw-dropping 33-foot-long creature floating along at about 3,200 feet below the ocean's surface. Needless to say, it was a shocking sight.