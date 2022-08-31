Four Endangered Giant Galápagos Tortoises Were Allegedly Poached for Meat

Tortoise meat is revered as a "delicacy" by wildlife poachers. And sadly, over the last year alone, more than 15 of them have been found dead in the Galápagos. Hence, authorities and environmentalists fear they are now being targeted.

“This is not an isolated incident. In September 2021, the remains of 15 critically endangered Giant Tortoises from the subspecies Chelonoidis guntheri were found on Isabela," reads a statement from U.S. organization, the Galápagos Conservancy, via CNN.