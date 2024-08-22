Feminist Climate Activists Harness the Power of Chappell Roan While Protesting Citibank

Protesters in New York City are experiencing a "Femininomenon" after several of them appeared to get arrested in front of Citibank headquarters. The feminists gathered in front of the massive banking chain to draw attention to the way the corporation spends its money, something they say includes funneling funds into companies that continue to increase the world's dependence on fossil fuels.

But, this wasn't just any protest. The group members were wearing plenty of pink and channeling their inner Chappell Roan during the peaceful protest, using the moment of advocacy to celebrate their shared love of the performer. Whether Roan would've liked being at the center of the feminists fight to end Citibank's funding of fossil fuels remains to be seen, but what we can say for sure is that it looks like protesters had a lot of fun while fighting for their future.

Feminist climate protesters block the entrance to Citibank headquarters in New York.

A pink wave of dancing protesters appeared in front of Citibank, gathering together to sing Roan's hit "Hot to Go!" as they tried to block employees from entering the building. The gathering was put together by the activist group Summer of Heat, after a call was put out looking for feminists to gather to "fight fossil fuels," according to the organization's website.

The group was there to call Citibank employees out for the company's investment in the fossil fuel industry, something the Summer of Heat says is not only furthering climate change, but impacting women and girls at a higher rate than other groups. As such, protesters used Roan's tune as part of their battle cry, performing the "H-O-T-T-O-G-O" armography alongside their chants. A photo of the performer was even taped to one of the bank's windows, something protesters captured in a video.

While there haven't been any figures released on the exact number of arrests that were made during the protest, videos taken during the event show several women being taken away in handcuffs.

Feminists are being called to join the Fight Fossil Fuels March at the end of August.

Summer of Heat shows no signs of slowing down. The organization is ramping up for a march on Aug. 25, 2024 that will take place at the Triangle Shirtwaist Memorial site in New York City. The location wasn't chosen on accident, according to the website, which explains a bit about the 1911 factory fire that took the lives of 146 garment workers, most of the women and girls.

"They died because of callous corporate greed and business owners who did not recognize their right to safe and dignified lives," the website explains. "Today, hundreds of thousands of people are dying from climate-induced fires, extreme heat, flooding, and air pollution. The cause is the same — corporate greed, racism, and a callous disregard for life. Just as the women of 1911 took the streets to change their conditions, we will march and fight like hell for the living."