Fact Check: Is Don Julio Being Recalled for Fecal Matter Contamination? Here's what you need to know about the rumored recall. By Lauren Wellbank Updated Sept. 13 2024, 1:48 p.m. ET

Rumors are running rampant on social media that the popular Tequila Don Julio brand is recalling some of its tequilas, after the bottles were purportedly shown to contain trace amounts of fecal matter. Allegations have appeared in several locations, including both Threads and Reddit, prompting fans of the brand to request proof of the findings or further details about when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to step in and pull the bottles from shelves.

Here's what you need to know about the rumored Don Julio recall, including why people are claiming that the liquor has been contaminated.



Was fecal matter really found in Don Julio Tequila?

It doesn't sound like Don Julio drinkers need to be alarmed, because as of the time of publication of this article, there was no evidence available online that any of the tequila varieties produced by the company — which include several different mixes, like Blanco, Reposado, and 70 Cristalino — have been found to contain fecal matter.

Neither the company's official website nor social media platforms have acknowledged this story either. A spokesperson for Diageo, Don Julio's parent company, sent the following statement to Green Matters, confirming that these rumors are untrue: "This claim is entirely false; there is no recall for any Tequila Don Julio products, and the consumer who made these initial claims has since shared a video on TikTok stating that they were untrue."

Why do people think Don Julio is being recalled for fecal matter?

It's hard to determine exactly where the rumors started, but a post on Threads seems to have kicked off the idea that the liquor was being pulled from shelves. User @malcolm_jarrod posted about it on his account, telling followers that Don Julio, Patron, Pink Whitney, and Taylor Port were all part of a mass recall due to the presence of fecal matter in the bottles.

And while several people commented on the post (a few even saying they'd heard the same thing) nobody could find any links to back the claims up. On TikTok, fans of Don Julio were a little more critical as they posted videos of themselves talking about the potential recall, with folks like @kylalatrice reminding people that without proof, the story was just something that was being spread by "word of mouth," a method she warned people to be dubious of.

Don Julio may be suffering from a bit of backlash due to the brand's intense popularity. In 2021, the Montagne Powers blog posted an article about how the company's 1942 tequila has become one of the most sought after liquors thanks to the free press it was getting from hip-hop artists who rapped about the drink in their songs.

In fact, all you need to do is search "Don Julio" on TikTok to see how big of a following the liquor has. Perhaps it's that very popularity that has made it easy pickings for anyone who would want to gain a little notoriety for themselves by starting a rumor about the brand.

Is Don Julio being recalled?