Emperor Penguins at Risk of Extinction Due To This Heartbreaking Reason The penguins have been losing large chunks of their habitat since 2016. By Lauren Wellbank Published April 9 2026, 3:51 p.m. ET Source: Andrew Dawes/Unsplash

Penguins are a fan favorite among animal lovers. That's because the cute critters can often be found waddling along the ice before they swim and frolic with their friends. Say nothing of the animals' sweet mating habits, which involves certain breeds delivering pebbles to the object of their affections, before they eventually fall in love and start a family of their own. And then of course there's the fluffy little chicks that hatch after said love affair.

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While many people delight in seeing these birds in action, life isn't exactly easy for these creatures. That's especially true of the emperor penguins, which experts say are facing risk of extinction thanks to climate change. The penguins are rapidly losing the habitat they need to live and raise their chicks, resulting in the tragic deaths of thousands of the penguins. Here's what we know about their risk for extinction and what can be done to protect them and their dwindling habitats.

Source: Torsten Dederichs/Unsplash

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Emperor penguins at risk of extinction.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has declared emperor penguins as being at risk of extinction. The organization shared the news on its website on April 9, 2026 in a press release, saying that the animals had been moved to the Endangered portion of the Red List of Threatened Species due to the effects of climate change in Antarctica. According to the website, the penguins were previously on the Near Threatened list due to satellite images that show population decline.

According to the photos, it appears that the region's emperor penguin population decreased by 10 percent between 2009 and 2018, which works out to the loss of more than 20,000 penguins. Experts believe that the number of lives lost will grow, and that the population will be cut in half by 2080. The largest driver of the loss? Climate change. According to IUCN, a loss of sea ice is causing more penguins to die each year, especially newly hatched chicks who are more suspectable to drowning.

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The emperor penguin, which roams Antarctica's frozen tundra and chilly seas, is at severe risk of extinction in the next 30 to 40 years as a result of climate change, an expert from the Argentine Antarctic Institute warned https://t.co/Lg3sTVZCYj — Reuters (@Reuters) May 6, 2022

What does climate change have to do with penguins?

While it may seem hard to connect the dots between climate change and the loss of sea ice, they are directly related. That's because The Guardian says that these penguins rely on "fast" ice, which is a type of ice that is attached to the cost. They spend nine months out of the year here, hatching and raising their chicks and going through the molting process. However, rising ocean temperatures are causing this ice to break and melt, sending the babies into the ocean before they are ready.

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A massive sea ice collapse in 2022 saw thousands of chicks drown, according to The Guardian. But it's not just the babies that are dying either. When the penguins fall into the water while they are molting, they can also be killed, either by drowning or by freezing to death once they finally make it back onto land.