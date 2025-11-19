Cancellations and Fear Swirl After a Possible EHV Outbreak in Texas Horse Community EHV has been linked a neurological diseases in horses. By Lauren Wellbank Published Nov. 19 2025, 3:40 p.m. ET Source: Annika Treial/Unsplash

Members of the Texas horse community are reeling after an outbreak of Equine Herpesvirus-1 (EHV-1) caused organizers to cancel an event in November. Officials believe that this outbreak is tied to another Texas horse event that took place weeks prior in Waco, Texas, which ran from Nov. 5-9, 2025. Due to the highly contagious nature of the illness, many farmers in the region have gone on high alert and have had their horses tested for the virus. While results are still pending, many are scared.

Even the state's agriculture department has released a statement about the outbreak, advising those who keep horses, train them, or interact with them in any other way to be on the lookout for symptoms of EHV in an effort to promote early detection, isolation, and treatment. You can find out more about the 2025 EHV outbreak below, including some of the hard-to-spot symptoms that authorities are telling farmers and equine veterinarians to be on the lookout for in the future.



There's an EHV outbreak in horses.

On Nov. 19, 2025, Texas Department of Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller released a statement about a confirmed outbreak of Equine Herpesvirus Type 1. According to the statement, veterinarians first reported confirmed cases of EHV-1 after the World Championship Barrel Racing (WPRA) Finals in Waco on Nov. 5-9. This news caused organizers to cancel the Uvalde Rodeo Qualifier, which was set to take place Nov. 19-22. That decision didn't come lightly, according to local news station KSAT.

That's because the qualifier determines who gets a spot in the San Antonio Rodeo. However, due to the extremely contagious and deadly nature of the virus, organizers decided to err on the side of caution and cancel anything that would have the animals interacting with one another before the outbreak is brought under control. In the meantime, Miller said that anyone who was "in proximity" to the event should begin monitoring their horses for symptoms of EHV-1 immediately.



What are the symptoms of EHV-1 in horses?

Miller shared some information about the virus in his statement, which included some of the more common signs of the virus. While they can vary dramatically, they may include symptoms like: Nasal discharge and respiratory changes that include coughing

Fever

Lethargy or depression

Pregnancy loss in mares

Certain neurological signs, which can include loss of tail tone, stumbling, loss of coordination, head tilt, hind-limb weakness, and recumbency Unfortunately, Miller says these signs are easy to miss.

However, if you have a horse that has been in close proximity to the Waco even and is exhibiting any of those symptoms, it's best to isolate them, disinfect any areas that your horse comes into contact with (including travel trailers, tack rooms, grooming tools, and shared equipment), and call your vet immediately. Miller also says that humans should wear protective gear while interacting with their possibly infected horses.