Golden State Residents Fear a Major Earthquake May Be On Its Way

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, and Wednesday, Sept. 14, residents in the city of Santa Rosa, Calif. were shaken by a 4.4-magnitude earthquake. People across the North Bay region, going as far south as San Francisco, could feel it. As of publication, no reports of major damage or injuries have been made.

But locals have bigger fish to fry — based on historical records and seismometers, many fear a much larger could be approaching.