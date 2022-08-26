Beloved Marine Mammal, the Dugong, “Functionally Extinct” in China

The dugong, a close relative of the sea cow, is now "functionally extinct" in China's waters.

As previously mentioned, dugongs have not existed in the East Asian country since 2008, which indicate "the first reported functional extinction of a large vertebrate in Chinese marine waters," per the study. Although they'd frequented China's southern waters for hundreds of years, per USA Today, populations declined due to human activities — fishing, habitat loss, ship strikes, and global warming.