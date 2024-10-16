Home > Big Impact > News Paraglider Spots a Dog at the Top of the Great Pyramid of Giza Dogs will be dogs! By Lauren Wellbank Published Oct. 16 2024, 2:53 p.m. ET Source: 6abcactionnews/TikTok

An Egyptian tourist was stunned to discover a barking dog at the top of the Great Pyramid of Giza, as he paraglided over the massive structure. Fortunately, the quick-thinking flyer was already filming when he approached, so he was able to zoom in on the pooch that was happily frolicking around the top of the pyramid as he grew nearer.

The resulting video quickly went viral, creating plenty of conversation and speculation about what could've been going through the dog's mind at the time. And, according to news outlets, it sounds like the curious pup ended up at the top of the massive pyramid after scaling the building to bark at some birds. Get your own glimpse at the pyramid pup below and find out what happened to him after the paraglider finally landed.

The dog was spotted at the very top of the 455-foot pyramid by paraglider with a camera.

Alex Lang was shocked to hear barking as his glider approached the Great Pyramid of Giza on Oct. 14, 2024, according to The Daily Mail. The closer his glider got to the pyramid, the more obvious it became that the barking was coming from a dog who was running back and forth at the very top of the structure.

Lang's footage of the unbelievable moment highlights just how small the dog was in comparison to the 455-foot structure that had been built 4,000 years prior. Check out the footage:

The story of how the dog got to the top of the pyramid remains a mystery.

Unfortunately, fans of the pyramid pooch don't know how he got up to the top of the massive pyramid, nor if he got back down again. All they know is that he definitely shouldn't have been there.

That's because The Daily Mail notes that climbing any of the 118 pyramids located in Egypt is strictly forbidden. Although, I have a hunch that the authorities would be slightly more forgiving of the dog, who obviously didn't know the rules before he embarked on his adventure.

The pyramid pup has developed quite a following.

The video has gone viral several times over, and has been shared by some famous outdoor enthusiasts like Marshall Mosher who even took a flight over the pyramid in search of the dog.

Mosher shared a clip of his sky-high search with his Instagram followers, revealing that the dog had already climbed back down the pyramid by the time he got there because the pooch was nowhere to be seen. Check out his video:

Pyramid dogs have lived at the base of the Egyptian structures since before they were built.

According to Mosher, it's not uncommon to see dogs around the base of the pyramids. The Irish Sun says that the thrill seeker explained a bit about the local pups in a since-expired Instagram Story that was posted to his account. In it, he reportedly claimed that the pyramid complex is home to more than 100 stray dogs. The publication also reported that Mosher later shared a photo of some of the dogs in question, explaining how they pups have called the sandy area home for thousands of years.