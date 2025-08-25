Does the Texas Phone Ban Apply to College Students? Here’s What To Know Children in K-12 classes will be impacted. By Jamie Bichelman Published Aug. 25 2025, 1:16 p.m. ET Source: Clay Banks/Unsplash

Life in Texas has been a rollercoaster throughout 2025, with both encouraging news as well as heartbreaking tragedies. For Texas-based students of all ages, tuning into the news entails experiencing a wide range of emotions. In June 2025, the Texas Legislature passed a bill that has certain stipulations regarding the use of devices in classrooms, including the use of cellphones. Many students and their respective families are wondering if this is limited to younger kids or college students, too.

If you have not yet learned all about the phone ban in Texas schools, you are certainly in for a wild ride. Many families agree with the new stipulations for classroom settings, while others may believe the new rules are too restrictive. Regardless of your views, keep reading below to learn more about the Texas phone ban in schools, as well as to educate yourself on whether or not colleges are subject to the new rules regarding various device usage in Texas schools.



Does the Texas phone ban apply to colleges?

No, the Texas phone ban does not apply to colleges or college students in Texas-based schools. According to a report in the El Paso Times, "The Texas Legislature passed House Bill 1481 on June 20, and it was signed into law by [Governor Greg] Abbott. This law prohibits using cell phones, smartwatches, and other non-instructional communication devices during the school day in classrooms from kindergarten to 12th grade."

"The legislation allows students to use their cell phones outside of school hours, so students will be able to contact their parents about extracurricular activities and other issues as necessary," according to Texas Association of School Administrators Deputy Executive Director Brian Woods, via The Texas Tribune. "That's a pretty substantial change…especially for high school students. Probably less of a change for the younger grades,” Woods added, per The Texas Tribune.

Also, according to the El Paso Times, Texas Gov. Abbott signed into law new rules requiring all public schools to display the Ten Commandments and making prayer and Bible study time mandatory in classrooms. Diversity, equity, and inclusion policies and programs are also banned from being practiced in K-12 schools.

