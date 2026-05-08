Has the Cruise Ship Carrying Multiple Dead Bodies Docked After Confirming a Hantavirus Outbreak? Passengers are believed to have been exposed to the virus abord the MV Hondius. By Lauren Wellbank Published May 8 2026, 1:09 p.m. ET Source: Peter Hansen/Unsplash

In echoes of what many people are saying is a stark reminder of the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, a hantavirus has stranded a cruise ship. The vessel confirmed that it had multiple cases of hantavirus onboard, prompting health officials to declare an outbreak of the illness. Hantavirus is a sometimes fatal viral infection that is typically spread when people breathe the aerosolized particles of rodent urine and droppings, which most commonly happens when nests are disturbed.

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However, it appears that the particular strain of the virus that has been found on board the m/v Hondius is actually being transmitted from person to person, prompting widespread panic among those who believe that we are looking at the start of another pandemic. That has left many wondering if officials did dock the hantavirus ship, or if they are forcing it — and the passengers, crew, and medical staff aboard — to quarantine out in open water while they try to get a grasp on what is happening.

Source: Georgy Trofimov/Unsplash

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Did they dock the hantavirus ship?

According to a press release from Oceanwide Expeditions, the company that owns the m/v Hondius, the ship was on its way to the Canary Islands as of May 7, 2026. It is expected to dock at the port of Granadilla (Tenerife). The statement goes on to say that the ship is likely to arrive there sometime during the early hours of Sunday morning. However, the company does note that once passengers are off the ship, it is no longer responsible for medical testing.

That being said, there is a plan in place with local authorities who will facilitate screening procedures, and when necessary, quarantine instructions, for the passengers leaving the ship. This is just one of many stops that the m/v Hondius is making on its journey, since it stopped on April 15 to pick up six additional passengers. Then they stopped again on April 24 to let 30 passengers off. All told, an estimated 150 people were on the ship at some point during this particular journey.

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A suspected hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean has killed three people and sickened at least three others, the World Health Organization says: https://t.co/osdn2JwsoG pic.twitter.com/I6xzOXPGaB — CNN (@CNN) May 3, 2026

How many confirmed cases of hantavirus are there?

Five people are confirmed to have the virus as of the time of publication, according to the BBC. Sadly, three of them have died. Now, the World Health Organization tells the publication that it is working to reach the dozens of people who have already gotten off the boat at different ports, so that they can monitor the passengers for symptoms. Those who are still aboard the ship are being asked to take precautions, which include masking.