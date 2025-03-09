Chilling Video of a Cruise Ship Sailing Along The Drake Passage Has People Feeling The Same Thing

Drake Passage is one of the most dangerous waterways on the way to Antarctica.

Visiting Antarctica is on almost every photographer’s bucket list. Each year, the “white continent” invites throngs of researchers, scientists, and geologists who comb its ice sheet and subglacial lakes to extract a bounty of information about the planet’s evolution. However, to arrive at this pristine, untouched icescape is not as easy. Travelers desiring to reach Antarctica must pass through the 600-mile-spanning Drake Passage, where oceans collide, whipping up towering waves and swells that crash and roll most menacingly. In a TikTok video, Natasha (@theworldpursuit), an adventurer, shared her journey of navigating this deadly sea. The eerie clip of the sea is giving people jitters.

Drake Passage sits between South America’s Cape Horn, Chile, and Antarctica’s South Shetland Islands. On the map, the passage’s wild waters appear to be squeezed in the narrow slit created by the tentacle-like arms of Cape Horn and Antarctica that run to touch each other, as per Britannica. This is where the Atlantic and the Pacific ocean meet, unleashing a terror that has killed so many travelers and lashed so many ships into wrecks.

In the video, Natasha shared Day 2 of the voyage on her Antarctic adventure. “Drake Passage Day,” she titled it. As the footage of Drake’s fiery waves soared outside her window, rocking violently, and she lay in her cabin’s bed, she said, “You can either get a ‘Drake Lake’ or a ‘Drake Shake.’ And unfortunately, I woke up and we were getting the ‘Drake Shake.’” She described that she tried to muster enough strength to get out of the bed and ask the Gods what she did “to disappoint them.”

At that point, she said, there was still a day and a half left on this voyage through the dangerous passage. The video then cuts to the scene of the dining area. Natasha had finally hauled herself out of bed to have breakfast. “It seems everyone is holding on to their dear life,” she said. She quickly gobbled up her breakfast to head back to her room and take another “drama meme.” She noted that the day had become the “most unproductive day” of her life.

So, instead, she tried to spend her time in the things that could distract her mind from the lingering terror and keep her entertained till she reached the safety of her land. She headed to the gift shop, attended some lectures, watched nature documentaries, and tried to read a book. By night-time, however, the atmosphere had become lighter. The passengers joined each other at the captain’s toast, and the much-feared day ended with clinking glasses of champagne.

In the comments section, people spun haunting stories and sinister scenarios about what could happen if they were the ones crossing Drake Passage. “My intrusive thoughts would win, and I would open the door,” said @sagesandhu. @snottylittlebitch wrote, “The water on the window would stress me out!” @mchottersons said, “I don’t think I could drink and not throw up with the ship rocking.” @taka shared, "I would spend the whole day in bed just watching the waves. It looks so relaxing."

