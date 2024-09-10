Home > Big Impact > News What You Need to Know About the Depo-Provera Lawsuits Being Filed Against Pfizer Pfizer is facing product liability lawsuits over claims that their product causes users to develop meningiomas. By Lauren Wellbank Published Sept. 10 2024, 3:39 p.m. ET Source: iStock

Depo-Provera users are likely on high alert after learning about the published research suggesting the Pfizer product is associated with an increased risk of brain tumors.

The study, which was conducted to determine if there was a connection between the tumors some users were experiencing on the hormone-based birth control, was published in March 2024, prompting a string of lawsuits in its wake. Learn more about the Depo-Provera lawsuits below. As always, article is not meant as a substitute for medical advice and you should reach out to your doctor if you have any questions about your risks of meningioma after using Depo-Provera.

Is there a lawsuit against Depo-Provera?

According to Forbes ADVISOR, multiple people have filed product liability lawsuits against Pfizer, the manufacturer of the birth control shot. The Legal Information Institute defines a product liability lawsuit as a type of legal process that can be used to hold multiple different people or companies liable when something goes wrong.

This would include everyone and anyone who had a hand in creating the product — in this case, the injectable birth control — from the manufacturer down to the seller. Forbes ADVISOR notes that this could spell disaster for Pfizer since judges don't require proof of negligence in these types of cases, which gives the plaintiffs a bigger advantage.

Here's everything you need to know about the Depo-Provera lawsuits.

A study published in the British Medical Journal (BMG) seems to tie one of the ingredients in the shots (medroxyprogesterone acetate) to an increased risk of meningiomas. Meningiomas, while typically benign, come with all sorts of additional complications and side effects and sometimes require brain surgery. Penn Medicine says that some symptoms of meningiomas include but are not limited to: Loss of memory and smell

Double vision or changes in vision

Headaches

Ringing in ears

Seizures

While the cause of meningiomas is unknown, experts say that it happens when something makes the meningeal cells multiply excessively, creating the tumor the aptly named tumor. Plaintiffs are filing suits against the drug's manufacturer over claims that Pfizer either withheld information about the increased risk of brain tumors or else they completely failed to complete all of the long-term testing and research they should've done before putting the drug on shelves.

According to King Law, one of the legal teams involved in a lawsuit against Pfizer, plaintiffs are seeking financial compensation to cover things like: Medical expenses

Lost income

Physical and emotional pain

Lost quality of life

Legal fees King Law also says that even those who haven't taken the shot themselves may be entitled to file a wrongful death lawsuit if someone they love has died as a result of a meningioma caused by the medication.