Authorities Have Found at Least Three Dead Bodies in Lake Mead, Amid the Ongoing Drought

Much of the western U.S. is suffering from an ongoing drought, especially residents of Arizona, Nevada, and California. For years, Lake Mead and Lake Powell, which are both supplied with Colorado River water, have been dropping to dangerously low levels. In fact, Lake Mead is at its lowest since it was filled in the 1930s.

But a serious lack of water isn't the only shocking thing to come from the drought — over the last few months, several dead bodies have been discovered in Lake Mead.