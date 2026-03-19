Parents Are Being Asked To Check Their Medicine Cabinets After Major Children’s Ibuprofen Recall The bottles may have been contaminated by a foreign substance. By Lauren Wellbank Published March 19 2026, 4:51 p.m. ET Source: Kelly Sikkema/Unsplash

When your child is sick or spikes a fever, many times the pediatrician will tell you to give your kiddo a dose of a pain and fever reducer like children's ibuprofen. However, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is telling parents and caregivers to double-check their medicine cabinets before offering their kiddos some relief by way of the medication, since a popular manufacturer just issued a massive recall of children's ibuprofen in 2026, due to possible contamination.

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The recall has been given the FDA's second-highest class, highlighting the potential hazards facing anyone who happens to use the medication. Keep reading to learn more about the children's ibuprofen recall, including what you should do if you have some at home, and if you think that your child has taken any of the medicine included in the nationwide recall.

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The FDA has issued a recall of children's ibuprofen.

An enforcement report on the FDA's website has the details of the recall, which was initiated on Mar. 2, 2026 by Strides Pharma Inc. According to the letter, the company is recalling 89,592 bottles of the medication due to the possible presence of a foreign substance, after being altered of complaints of a "gel-like mass and black particles" being found inside of the suspension liquid. The recall includes Lots 7261973A and 7261974A, both with an expiration date of Jan. 31, 2027.

Additionally, the enforcement report says that the recall was given a Class II status, which means that there is an increased risk for personal harm to whoever is exposed to the product, which is slightly less than a Class I recall. The FDA's website describes it as, "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."

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Strides Pharma, Inc. had recalled 89,592 bottles of Children’s Ibuprofen Oral Suspension, USP, in early March, following complaints of “a gel-like mass and black particles” in the product.



https://t.co/8p7yzbuujm — WMBD News (@WMBDNews) March 19, 2026

While the FDA didn't include any information about what parents and caregivers should do if they have this medication at home, generally, recalls include telling people to discontinue using the recalled item, and then they typically direct consumers to the place where they purchased the product to inquire about possibly getting refunded for their unused portion of the item.

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Is children's ibuprofen safe?

Ibuprofen can help children find relief when they are struggling with illnesses and injuries. Like with any medication, there are risks and side effects to giving this drug to your children, but MedlinePlus says that when the dosing directions are followed, children's ibuprofen is perfectly safe to use. Some of the medication's most common uses include: Fever reduction

Helping with aches and pains associated with injuries

Reducing pain and irritation that can be caused by sore throats