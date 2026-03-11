Trader Joes Expands Nationwide Recall of Frozen Foods The recall involves several types of fried rice and shu mai. By Lauren Wellbank Published March 10 2026, 9:57 p.m. ET Source: Christopher Stites/Unsplash

Trader Joe's shoppers are being told to be on the lookout for multiple recalls. The beloved grocery store has expanded an existing recall of several items, including vegetable fried rice, chicken fried rice, and other frozen meals, over concerns about foreign matter contamination, like glass. The recall includes 16 different products that were sold between 2024 and 2026 after multiple customers reached out to complain about glass fragments found in the items purchased at Trader Joe's.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is releasing the info about the recall, asking the public to check their refrigerators to see if they have the product at home so they can avoid consuming it. Here's what you need to know about the Trader Joe's vegetable fried rice recall.

Trader Joe's recalls frozen food products.

On Feb. 19, 2026, Ajinomoto Foods North America, Inc. issued a recall of its not-ready-to-eat (NRTE) frozen products due to concerns that the meals had become contaminated with glass. The recall included 3,370,530 pounds of food. Then the company followed up with an additional recall on Mar. 3, 2026, to expand the list to include an additional 33,617,045. for a grand total of 36,987,575 pounds of frozen foods. Some of those include ramen, chicken and pork fried rice, and shu mai dumplings.

The 16 different products recalled include but aren't limited to: Chicken and vegetable dumplings with tangy soy sauce packets

Ling Ling Restaurant Style Fried Rice Yakitori Chicken

Trader Joe's Chicken Fried Rice

Ajinomoto Japanese-Style Yakitori Chicken Fried Rice Char Grilled Chicken

Ajinomoto Yakitori Chicken with Japanese-Style Fried Rice Poulet Yakitori Avec Riz Frit À La Japanaise

Ajinomoto Tokyo Style Shoyu (Soy Sauce) Ramen With Chicken - Ramen

Tai Pei Chicken Fried Rice

You can view the full list of products, including lot numbers, USDA establishment codes, Item numbers, and AFNA item descriptions by visiting the FSIS website. According to the recall, it looks like the carrots included in the food could be the source of contamination; however, the USDA says that customers shouldn't consume any of the recalled items and that they should instead be thrown away or returned to the place where they were purchased.

What happens if you eat food that has been contaminated with glass?

Obviously, it doesn't sound like eating anything that has pieces of glass in it would be good for you. According to Poison Control, the degree of danger people face when they swallow glass is increased depending on both the size and sharpness of the glass. Smaller pieces are more likely to pass without many symptoms, while larger pieces could cause more grave injury, which includes cuts to the mouth, throat, and stomach.