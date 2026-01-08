Chick-Fil-A Celebrates 80th Year With Golden Cups — How Many Are There? Chick-fil-A will be offering customers a few incentives as part of the celebration. By Lauren Wellbank Published Jan. 8 2026, 4:44 p.m. ET Source: Chik-fil-A/chick-fil-a.com

Fans of Chick-fil-A may have something to celebrate, after the fast food giant announced it would be doing something pretty special to celebrate its 80th year in business. The chicken-focused franchise says that it will be doing a lot to commemorate the milestone year, including using a series of throwback cups that are a nod to the company's long-standing history. The retro-style designs are expected to hit stores in 2026, alongside some other celebratory changes.

Those who are excited about the idea of collecting the four different designs will be happy to know that Chick-fil-A has released a schedule of when each cup will drop, which will allow diehard fans of the restaurant chain to ensure that they are able to collect all four options. Of course, the company is also turning the cup rollout into a bit of a contest via and illusive gold cup, that will allow certain customers to win free Chick-fil-A for a whole year. Here's what we know so far.



What materials will the Classic Cups be made out of?

The celebratory cups, which are being dubbed Classic Cups by the company, will be rolled out beginning Jan. 5, 2026, according to the company's website. The cups are going to be made out of a reusable material, and will feature designs from "the archives." They include versions of the company's familiar "C" logo that appears to be a chicken. Other cups will feature designs from years gone by, like the lemons dressed up to look like baby chicks that appear to be walking around the cup.

More recent Chick-fil-A fans may recognize the cups that feature a series of cows holding up signs that read, although intentionally misspelled on the designs, "eat more chicken." And then there is the super throwback design that looks like it may have been one of the original cup logos, featuring a black, white, and red version of the logo with a hand drawn bird smiling above the company's iconic design. The designs will change every few weeks during the celebration.

Those eager to buy one of the reusable cups will need to shell out a little extra while ordering their drinks, since there will be a slight upcharge for the cups. Shoppers in all but one state will be required to pay $3.99 for the cups, while those in Hawaii will need to pay $4.99. The cups be will sold until March 7, while supplies last. The cups aren't the only thing the company is doing to celebrate, and it will also be selling some updated menu items and additional swag (like plush cows).

How many Chick-fil-A gold cups are there?

In addition to the four Classic Cups, the fast food chain will also be hiding 3,000 Golden Fan Cups in its inventory. All of the cups will be wrapped in a plastic outer layer to obscure which designs are being sold so that lucky shoppers have an opportunity to get a big surprise when they shop.