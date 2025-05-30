Woman With PCOS Says a Chick-fil-A Order Helped Her Lose 255 Pounds: 'I Got A Three-Piece...'

While weight watchers and health-conscious people are likely to cut fast food altogether, Grueso demonstrates why it doesn't have to be so.

Healthy diets often don’t last long. Once the meditative musing of a liquid or a gluten-free diet has passed away, the fast food re-enters the picture. One bite of a smokin’ hot burger falls upon the taste buds like fire, awakening them. But gym goers and weight watchers are skeptical. Fast food, after all, is fast and full of calories that can cling to your waistline and refuse to melt away even after a vigorous treadmill run. Or, perhaps not, if you know how to manage your calories. In a TikTok video, Laura Grueso (@lauraggrueso) revealed that she dropped over 250 pounds after following a diet of Chick-fil-A’s "low-calorie snacks."

In this video, Grueso shared her unusual “Chick-fil-A order hack” for weight loss, stupefying nearly 8 million viewers across TikTok. “I've lost 255 pounds eating in a calorie deficit,” said the content creator whose bio says that she suffers from PCOS. According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, PCOS refers to “polycystic ovary syndrome,” a set of symptoms caused by a problem with a woman’s hormones. It affects her ovaries, the small organs where her body stores eggs.

The function of the ovaries is to release mature eggs, which are either fertilized by a male sperm or sent out in menstrual blood. In PCOS, the ovaries are unable to release eggs or menstruate. When the eggs are not released, the ovaries develop little fluid sacs that produce hormones, which end up disrupting the body. To regulate the ovulation process, the woman should modify her diet and engage in good physical exercise or workouts. Weight loss can also help with reversing the problem sometimes, which is what happened in Grueso’s case.

“Please get a three-count strip meal,” she ordered from the restaurant while seated in her car. After receiving the bag of snacks, she shared with the TikTok users what she had gotten. “This is my Chick-fil-A order. It's only 530 calories with 40 grams of protein,” she told the viewers while pulling out the array of snacks she had ordered at the fast-food restaurant. One by one, she flashed the snacks. First came a crispy golden-brown nugget.

“I got a three-piece tender with two honeys and two Texas Pete hot sauces,” she explained. Then, Grueso tore open the sauce packets and squeezed them right onto the nuggets gathered inside the white paper box and gave it a good shake, so the sauces would add a generous velvety glaze to the nuggets. Moving on, she pulled out a box of green leafy salad from the bag and said, “And a kale crunch salad instead of fries.”

Continuing the footage, Grueso flicked open the box of chicken tenders and added some to her salad. “Already know this one's gonna be so good. I think it's my new favorite. Actual perfection.” The video ended with Grueso sipping cola from a large tumbler and enjoying the meal with her partner. “And a Diet Coke for the haters,” she exclaimed.

Over 5,000 viewers landed in the comments section, sharing similar experiences and expressing amazement over her weight loss. @karatravels_ wrote, “Losing 250 lbs is insane. Amazing job!” In one comment, user @ritty re-iterated the math behind the calorie count of Grueso’s entire meal, “Kale crunch salad with mix is 170; the strips are 310; the 2 honeys are 50. Hot sauce is 0. All together 530.” @blashey82 shared, “I had this yesterday for dinner and today as a pre-workout snack, omg!” Many appreciated Grueso for normalizing “living and eating” so well.

You can follow Laura Grueso (@lauraggrueso) on TikTok for food videos.