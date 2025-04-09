NHL Prospect Chaz Lucius Announces Retirement at 21 Due to Hereditary Disorder There are multiple forms of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome that affect people at different rates. By Jamie Bichelman Updated April 9 2025, 3:25 p.m. ET Source: TheHockeyAgency/X and chazlucius/Instagram

The hockey world received devastating news on April 8 as Chaz Lucius, a hockey prospect for the Manitoba Moose — the AHL affiliate of the NHL's Winnipeg Jets — announced his retirement at age 21 due to Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, which is the name for a group of hereditary disorders, will mark the end to the professional career of a beloved hockey prospect once described as a "high-octane offensive player with exceptional problem-solving skills."

Keep reading to learn more about Lucius's shocking announcement, and to learn more about Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. If you or a family member have been diagnosed with one of the forms of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, it is important to talk to a trusted primary care provider to learn more about the hereditary nature of the disorder.

Source: Instagram Chaz Lucius with his younger brother Cruz in 2020.

Chaz Lucius announced his retirement on April 8, shocking fans.

On April 8, Lucius released a statement via his management agency, Newport Sports, on X (formerly Twitter). "It is with great disappointment that I am announcing my retirement from playing professional hockey," Lucius said to begin the statement.

"As I struggled with incurring and recovering from various joint injuries over the past several years, I had thought I was just unlucky," Lucius said in the statement. "With this diagnosis of EDS, I now realize that my body impacted by EDS could not handle the physical nature of playing hockey. Given this condition, my injury history, and the physical nature of hockey, I have been medically advised not to continue to play."

The following is a statement from the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club regarding the decision by Chaz Lucius to retire from professional hockey:



After much discussion and consultation with Chaz, his representatives, and medical professionals, the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club fully… pic.twitter.com/Qag2e2j9vJ — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) April 8, 2025

Lucius wrote that, despite this chapter marking a challenging time in his life, he was fortunate to have received incredible support amid the decision to retire. The statement was underscored by a supportive public statement released by the Winnipeg Jets.

“After much discussion and consultation with Chaz, his representatives, and medical professionals, the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club fully supports his difficult decision to retire," the team said in a statement. "Chaz’s condition and struggles with EDS put him at risk of injury if he continues to play at the professional level, so we understand his choice. We wish Chaz all the best in his efforts to be an advocate for those dealing with EDS and hope for a bright future in front of him.”

Chaz Lucius will advocate for those with EDS.

According to the Mayo Clinic, those who have been diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome typically have fragile skin and flexible joints, which makes wound stitching a difficult problem to solve. For a professional athlete in a sport as physically demanding as hockey, of course, this is a considerable issue. As The Ehlers Danlos Society website notes, there are 13 different connective tissue disorders that comprise the diagnosis, and each type features varying severity of symptoms.

