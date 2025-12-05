A New Way to Shop Responsibly This Holiday Season: Cause-Cart Introduces a Marketplace for Conscious Consumers “We’re showing that e-commerce can be done responsibly, sustainably, and still be successful." By Green Matters Staff Published Dec. 5 2025, 2:17 p.m. ET Source: Adobe Stock

For shoppers who care about sustainability, fair business practices, meaningful giving, and reducing waste, Cause-Cart is positioning itself as a refreshing alternative to major e-tailers just in time for the holiday season.

Founded by Tiffany Serbus-Gustaveson, Cause-Cart is an online marketplace designed for people who want their purchases to support social and environmental good. With over 13 years of e-commerce experience, including scaling a previous company from $0 to $30 million in annual revenue, Serbus-Gustaveson set out to build a platform that proves online shopping can be convenient and responsible.

A Marketplace Built for People Tired of Wasteful E-Tailers

Instead of focusing on fundraising or financial milestones, Cause-Cart emphasizes its consumer mission: making it easy for people to shop with purpose. Many shoppers love the speed and simplicity of major online retailers but feel increasingly uncomfortable with wasteful packaging, excessive logistics, and unclear sourcing. Cause-Cart was created specifically for these consumers.

The platform partners only with brands, makers, and artists whose products “give back” and align with causes such as sustainability, community support, fair trade, women-owned small businesses, BIPOC-owned brands, social justice initiatives, and more. The result is a curated marketplace where every item supports a bigger purpose.

Shopping by Cause: A First-of-Its-Kind Approach

One of Cause-Cart’s defining features is its ability to let customers “shop by cause,” helping them discover products that match the values they care about most. Whether someone is looking for sustainable holiday gifts, eco-friendly stocking stuffers, gifts that give back, fair-trade holiday gifts, or handmade ethical goods, the site organizes items by impact category, something not available on mainstream e-commerce sites.

Cause-Cart’s vendor base is intentionally diverse, spanning: BIPOC-owned and women-owned brands

Non-profits and social enterprises

Makers and artisans

Eco-friendly consumer goods companies

Businesses that donate a portion of proceeds to specific causes Vendors who produce products that give back are encouraged to apply, expanding Cause-Cart’s growing assortment.

Responsible Logistics From Checkout to Delivery

Beyond the products themselves, Cause-Cart embeds sustainability into the shipping process, using biodegradable packaging and offsetting carbon emissions through reforestation projects. This makes the entire consumer experience, from browsing to unboxing, aligned with the values of conscious shoppers who want to reduce environmental impact without sacrificing convenience.

A Grassroots Alternative for Holiday Gifting

With the holiday season approaching, Cause-Cart wants consumers to know there’s a meaningful way to shop beyond the usual retail giants.

The platform recently onboarded its largest group of vendors to date, bringing even more options for sustainable holiday gifts, ethical stocking stuffers, zero-waste gifts, gifts that support small businesses, and socially responsible products. “We’re showing that e-commerce can be done responsibly, sustainably, and still be successful,” Serbus-Gustaveson says. “Every purchase creates positive action in every transaction.”

Connecting Values-Driven Shoppers With Values-Driven Brands

Cause-Cart appeals to Gen X, Millennials, Gen Z, socially conscious consumers, and anyone who prefers supporting independent brands rather than contributing to large e-tailer waste. For shoppers: It offers a convenient place to feel good about where their money goes. For makers and businesses: It’s a growing platform built intentionally for products that make an impact.

