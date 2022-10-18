Biden Designates a New National Monument, but Receives Backlash From Indigenous Peoples

Top elected officials, veterans of the U.S. Army’s 10th Mountain Division, and President Joe Biden congregated just outside Leadville, Colo., on Wednesday, Oct. 12 for a historic ceremony. The group ended up designating the nearby Camp Hale-Continental Divide a national monument. Not only is it abundant with vegetation and wildlife, but it's also rich with history.

Needless to say, its preservation is crucial to both Colorado's ecology and U.S. history. But it's also received some backlash.