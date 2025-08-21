A Positive Case of the Plague Has Been Reported in Lake Tahoe There have been just over a dozen deaths since 2000. By Lauren Wellbank Published Aug. 21 2025, 12:07 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash+

The plague may be something that you only associate with the dark ages, but unfortunately, it's alive and well in parts of the U.S. The disease is caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis, and it can spread quickly and easily through the bite of infected fleas. In the 1300s, an estimated 50 million people were killed by a version of the illness known as the Black Death (AKA: bubonic plague), which historians say made up approximately half of the population of Europe at the time.

Of course, 2025 is a long way away from the 1300s, so news that a California resident has tested positive for the plague doesn't have to be a death sentence. However, the word "plague" does still strike fear in the hearts of many, especially after the world watched in 2020 as a virus made its way around the globe, killing millions in the process. Here's everything we know about the 2025 plague case in California, including whether or not you need to be vaccinated against the disease.

A California resident has tested positive for the plague.

Health officials have reported that a resident of South Lake Tahoe has come down with the plague. The news was shared by ABC News in August 2025. According to officials, the person became infected during a camping trip, when they believe the person came into contact with an infected flea. The flea then bit the campers, infecting them with the disease.

This, of course, is the second positive case of the plague in the U.S. in a 30-day timespan, as an Arizona person died from it just prior to the California case. According to PBS, an average of seven people a year will test positive for the plague. While it is incredibly easy to treat, those who do not seek immediate medical attention will have a 100 percent fatality rate, which is why it's important to alert your doctor if you believe that you've been bitten by an infected flea or animal.

Is there a vaccine for the plague?

PBS reports that there is a vaccine for the plague, but according to the publication, only high-risk individuals — like those who work in laboratories or health care workers — are recommended to get the vaccine. For everyone else, prevention is the best course of action. That means avoiding areas that have been identified as having plague-positive pests in the region. Additionally, PBS recommends keeping your pets up to date on flea prevention services and keeping your yard clean and maintained.

Lastly, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) suggests seeking immediate medical attention if you start experiencing symptoms after exposure, which are described as: Fever/chills

Headache

Painful/swollen lymph nodes