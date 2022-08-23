On Oct. 11, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear the case between the NPCC and the state of California, to potentially abolish Prop 12. Per the release, the law protects livestock animals such as chickens, pigs, and cows from being raised under cruel conditions. When the law was passed, 80 percent of all voters supported the Farm Animal Confinement Initiative, including 76 percent of Republican voters.

If the law is overturned, this would endanger the animals, and violate citizens' right to democracy.