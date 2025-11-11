Brittany Miller’s Fans React To Fake Cancer Diagnosis She collected donations from fans who were looking to help. By Lauren Wellbank Published Nov. 11 2025, 3:31 p.m. ET Source: brittanyhmiller/TikTok

Fans of influencer Brittany Miller are used to seeing the TikToker share her favorite meals and outfits with her millions of followers. However, on Nov. 10, 2025, her large fanbase was shown another side of the U.K. native, and that was her apologetic side. That's because the 29-year-old issued an apology for her behavior during a 2017 mental health crisis, when she lied to her friends about having been diagnosed with stage 3 gastric cancer, something which came back to haunt her.

After intense backlash from both critics and fans alike, Miller is setting the record straight about how the cancer lie came to be, including an apology about how things got so out of control before she addressed her past mistakes. According to Miller, it was a combination of poor mental health as well as a lie that got out of hand and ultimately lead to a police investigation due to the fact that funds were raised to support the TikToker. Curious about her story? You can read more below.

Brittany Miller apologizes for cancer lies.

A very somber Miller sat in the bedroom that is featured in so many of her TikTok videos as she addressed the camera and apologized for a time in her life that she says she "never wanted to talk about." Despite wanting to keep this part of her past buried, Miller said she felt that she owed it to those who had stood by her throughout her ordeal. According to her, everything began in 2017 when she was experiencing "bad mental health," which included both depression and suicidal thoughts.

After losing her partner, she said she told a person in her immediate circle that she had been diagnosed with cancer. "I didn’t do this for malicious intent or to scam people," she said through tears. "I did this out of desperation. To keep the people in my life close to me.” However, the lie quickly spread, and it wasn't long before a caring friend set up an online donation portal so that Miller could receive financial help while she battled her new diagnosis.

Miller continued to apologize for what she did, saying that she had the page shut down after donations started coming in, and that the influencer never accepted any money as a result of the lie. From there, she said she moved away, which is where she met her partner Ash Griffiths, who she credited with helping her get through the dark times. Now, the pair share a set of toddler twins, both of whom are featured heavily on Miller's popular TikTok page.

Brittany Miller faced a legal investigation as a result of her fake cancer claims.