Atlanta Residents Suddenly Without Drinkable Water After Power Failure A large chunk of the city is without clean water. By Lauren Wellbank Updated May 22 2026, 3:16 p.m. ET Source: Terry Graner/Unsplash

There are few things as sacred to humans as our supply of drinkable water. And while some regions have more consistent and easier access to it than others, the U.S. remains a relatively safe place when it comes to accessing our nation's water supply. However, that doesn't mean that there aren't times when we need to be extra diligent about our local drinking water. Everything from forever chemicals to microplastics has been found coming out of the country's taps, raising concerns.

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And though that remains an ongoing fight that requires further research and legislation, sometimes emergencies will pop up that require us to take a closer look at the water we get from our local municipalities, as is the case in Atlanta. On May 22, 2026, Atlanta officials issued a boil water advisory for certain parts of the city, letting residents know it was unsafe to drink, cook, and clean with the water coming out of their faucets. Here's everything we know about the advisory.

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Atlanta issues a boil water advisory.

Local news station 11 Alive shared the update from Atlanta's Department of Watershed Management, stating that the agency had issued a boil water advisory for certain parts of the city after the Hemphill Water Treatment Plant lost power. People located in areas south of North Avenue were told to boil their water before using it, and that includes those in Inma Park, Vine City, Grant Park, Downtown, and Peoplestown. According to the agency, the advisory was just a precaution.

The advisory was issued early on May 22, 2026, and it will continue to be in effect until officials can complete the required sampling protocols, which include monitoring the plant's operations and checking water pressure. Until it's lifted, people should bring their water to a rolling boil for at least a minute before doing anything with it that could lead to it being ingested or coming into contact with food, which includes brushing teeth and doing the dishes.

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Department of Watershed Management has issued a boil water advisory for the downtown corridor due to an internal power failure at the Hemphill Water Treatment Plant. Power has been restored. This advisory is out of an abundance of caution. See maps for impacted areas. pic.twitter.com/U5M4DL6m8e — City of Atlanta, GA (@CityofAtlanta) May 22, 2026

Those with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable in times like these, since they are more susceptible to complications from ingesting organisms and bacteria that weren't filtered out of the water during the power failure. This also includes the very young and very old. Fortunately, there weren't any illnesses or injuries reported in connection with the power failure as of the time of publication, so hopefully the word got out in time for those vulnerable populations.

Atlanta watershed management team announced plans to replace some of its equipment.