The Reason Behind the Blue Dogs Found at Chernobyl Has Been Revealed

The disaster at the Chernobyl nuclear reactor site has been the subject of speculation and interest for decades. That's because the explosion at the site of the nuclear power plant on April 26, 1986, caused an explosion that not only destroyed the building housing the reactor, but it also released a massive amount of radiation, prompting the evacuation of more than 100,000 people living nearby, according to the World Nuclear Association, leaving the area virtually empty.

Empty of human life, that is. That's because wild animals can still be found within the exclusion zone, which has offered scientists and casual observers the opportunity to see what happens when life goes on at the site of a nuclear disaster. That was especially true after a pack of blue dogs was spotted in the area in October 2025, prompting questions about what gene mutations had caused the dogs to change colors. Keep reading to see the update on the blue dogs of Chernobyl.



Scientists have an update on the blue dogs of Chernobyl.

In November 2025, the Facebook account Dogs of Chernobyl posted an update from Timothy A. Mousseau, PhD, the Scientific Advisor to the Dogs of Chernobyl Program. According to the update, the three blue dogs did not owe the change in the color of their fur to a genetic mutation caused by radiation exposure. Instead, the real reason that the trio of dogs appeared bright blue when a medical team was checking the area has to do with a far grosser (and much more logical) reason: Poop.

According to Mosseau, the dogs likely turned blue after rolling around in the mess left behind when a porta-potty was tipped over. It's likely that dogs were drawn to the mess due to the feces in the porta-potty, and either ate or rolled around in the mess, getting the blue coloring from the chemicals used in the portable bathroom all over their fur, giving them the unusual (and yes, disgusting) makeover. But that doesn't mean that the radiation doesn't have any impact on the animals.



A population of eastern tree frogs found at Chernobyl have turned black.

A 2022 study looked into what was going on with the wild animals that had remained behind in the Chernobyl exclusion zone, focusing on some unusual-looking frogs. Traditionally, these types of eastern tree frogs appear bright green in nature; however, experts found that a population of frogs that had likely spent generations living in the area had turned black as a result. The researchers believe that the color change was an evolutionary one designed to help them withstand the radiation.