Scientists Say a Fungus in Chernobyl’s Exclusion Zone Is Thriving by Feeding on Radiation

The animals of Chernobyl and the alleged mutations that have arisen have occupied scientists who study the long-term effects of radiation in a given area. Indeed, residing in Chernobyl's Exclusion Zone are animals and other organisms teeming with fascinating, albeit breathtakingly heartbreaking, features that confound and intrigue scientists all over the world. Take, for example, a unique fungus found at the Chernobyl site, which is displaying an evolved ability that has mesmerized researchers.

What is so special about a fungus found within Chernobyl's Exclusion Zone, and what might this spell for its applications in the future? Can this special fungus be harnessed for good and used elsewhere throughout the world? These are all important questions to ask. Below, we explore the fungus in Chernobyl's Exclusion Zone that has fascinated researchers. Continue reading to learn more about why this fungus is so unique in the way it has evolved over time.

A fungus at Chernobyl is "eating" radiation.

According to a fascinating report in ScienceAlert, "the ionizing radiation lingering inside the [Unit Four] reactor's surrounding structures" inside Chernobyl's Exclusion Zone is proving to be a hospitable environment for a certain kind of black fungus that is not deterred by the radiation. Yes, you read that right: despite the radioactive environment in which this black fungus

Indeed, there is a fungus that is named "Cladosporium sphaerospermum," which some scientists believe is able to thrive in this environment because its melanin allows it to "harness ionizing radiation through a process similar to the way plants harness light for photosynthesis. This proposed mechanism is even referred to as radiosynthesis."

It should be noted that radiosynthesis is only a theory at this point, as scientists have been unable to solidly prove one single reason as to why Cladosporium sphaerospermum essentially "eats" ionizing radiation. Put another way: scientists are not in uniform agreement as to why this fungus is able to flourish.

"Radiopharmacologist Ekaterina Dadachova and immunologist Arturo Casadevall led a team of scientists that found exposing C. sphaerospermum to ionizing radiation doesn't harm the fungus the way it would other organisms," according to the report. "Ionization can break apart molecules, interfering with biochemical reactions and even shredding DNA. None of that is a good time for a human, although it can be exploited to destroy cancer cells, which are particularly vulnerable to its effects."

The application of such a fungus, then, holds promise if it is able to be properly harnessed. Scientists found that the fungus "grew better when bathed in ionizing radiation," and some believe that the melanin acts as a "protective shield" against the harmful impact of ionizing radiation. A November 2021 report in ScienceAlert revealed that this same fungus has been tested in space, where research teams found that the fungus could be utilized to protect astronauts from radiation.