Biden Issues Grant to Relocate Native Americans From Rising Oceans

This is only the beginning — as global warming continues, upwards of $5 billion will be needed over the next five decades to help with tribal relocation in relation to climate change.

“We must safeguard Indian Country from the intensifying and unique impacts of climate change,” Interior Secretary Deb Haaland stated via CNBC. “Helping these communities move to safety on their homelands is one of the most important climate related investments we could make in Indian Country.”