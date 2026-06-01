Barry Manilow Reassures Fans After Scary Health Update The 81-year-old is looking forward to getting back on stage. By Lauren Wellbank Published June 1 2026, 8:08 a.m. ET Source: barrymanilowofficial/Unsplash

Beloved crooner Barry Manilow has had a rough go of it over the years. The 82-year-old was diagnosed with lung cancer, which he announced in December 2025, before undergoing treatment for the disease. As such, he had to postpone and cancel a bunch of different scheduled performances, including his highly anticipated Las Vegas residency. And unfortunately for Manilow, things got a whole lot worse before they got better, which he admitted during an appearance on Good Morning America.

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Barry Manilow gave the health update in a teaser that featured him having a conversation with Chris Connelly, where he opened up about the details of his surgery and recovery, which included a scary stay in the ICU. Even with all he's been through, Manilow still considers himself lucky because his disease was caught early and he had the means to take care of what needed to be done. You can learn more about the singer's health update below.

Source: Irshad Pathan/Unsplash

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Barry Manilow gives an update on his health.

In a teaser for an interview with Good Morning America, Manilow said he was "doing good" after undergoing treatment for lung cancer, according to The Independent. However, that "good" came at a cost, since the singer says that recovery has taken longer than he expected it to, noting that he went in for surgery in early 2026, which required him to spend seven days in the ICU while he recovered. It sounds like that's where things started to go wrong for the "Copacabana" singer.

That's because Manilow developed pneumonia while he was there. “I didn't know about pneumonia,” he recalled. “I was in the ICU for seven days, because they couldn’t grasp this pneumonia that was just about killing me.” Fortunately, Manilow lived to tell the tale and says that he's still looking forward to getting back on stage when he's cleared to perform. As for when that might be, Manilow says he may still have quite a long road ahead of him, and even then, he's not sure when he'll be back.

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Barry Manilow says he’s not ready to stop—tour continues as he recovers from lung cancer diagnosis and treatment. https://t.co/uUtboiOl4r — Omaha's 99.9 KGOR (@999kgor) May 28, 2026

That's because Manilow says his surgeon met with him in February about his tour and told him to hold off before getting back to work. The singer found this "very depressing," especially since he revealed that he was working hard at regaining his stamina, and had been doing things like hitting the treadmill three times a day. Fans can catch the full interview on Good Morning America on Jun. 1, 2026, where he will share more about the ordeal.

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What kind of cancer did Barry Manilow have?

According to OncoDaily, Manilow was diagnosed with an early-stage lung cancer that was detected when he was having a follow-up test after dealing with an ongoing respiratory illness.

@barrymanilowofficial Check out Barry unboxing his new album “What A Time” available June 5! ✨ You can pre-order your copy now to be a part of the first shipments to go out! ➡️Pre-order your copy via the link in bio! ♬ original sound - Barry Manilow