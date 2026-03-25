Spa & Massage: The Brand Behind London’s Celebrity Wellness Ritual "It’s not indulgence — it’s maintenance." By Green Matters Staff Published March 25 2026, 1:26 p.m. ET Source: Spa & Massage Richmond Dougie Poytner, Band Mcfly at Spa & Massage Richmond

What first drew my attention to Spa & Massage wasn’t the treatment itself — it was the clientele. An impressive roster of elite athletes, actors, and actresses spanning theatre, television, and major film productions. High-profile broadcast journalists from global networks like CNN and the BBC. All regulars. All prioritizing massage therapy as part of their routine.

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Curiosity got the better of me. I booked my first appointment at the Richmond branch of Spa & Massage. Sitting in the waiting area with a cup of their signature Buddha tea, rich, calming, quietly indulgent, I found myself alongside Dougie Poynter of McFly.

It was a surreal moment. Since hearing “It’s All About You”, I’d been a fan. And there I was, humming it under my breath, tea in hand, waiting for a massage. But that moment said something bigger.

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Londoners are shifting. The culture of late nights, heavy drinking and sluggish mornings is giving way to something more intentional. Health, balance, longevity. People want to feel good, not just temporarily, but consistently.

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And that changes how we spend. After that first massage, the difference was undeniable. For days, even a full week, there was a sense of balance. Physically lighter, mentally clearer, more energized. It reframed what “value” really means.

Because when you compare it, the return on investment is hard to ignore. One evening of drinks might leave you with a hangover, disrupted sleep and a sluggish week ahead. A massage, by contrast, leaves you restored, focused and functioning at a higher level. It’s not indulgence — it’s maintenance.