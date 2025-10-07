Rock Climber Balin Miller’s Death Was Caught On a Live Stream — Details Here The live streamer posted a nearly-11 minute apology video. By Jamie Bichelman Published Oct. 7 2025, 3:27 p.m. ET Source: mountainscalling.me/TikTok

The famous rock climber and social media star Balin Miller, who amassed a sizable following for his outdoor adventures, has tragically died at the age of 23. Miller was climbing Yosemite National Park’s El Capitan summit when a heartbreaking accident occurred, leading to his untimely death on Oct. 1. An outpouring of love has been observed in the days since his passing. Sadly, his death was caught on live stream by the TikTok account @mountainscalling.me, and the video has since been taken down.

Consider this a trigger warning, as we discuss the grim details of Miller's death below. Continue reading to learn more about Miller's life and legacy, and why the rock climbing star's passing has affected so many people so deeply.

Balin Miller's death was caught on live stream.

According to a report in People, Miller's climb up El Capitan in Yosemite National Park was being live-streamed by the TikTok account @mountainscalling.me. Miller's death was caught on video, leaving the outdoor enthusiast operating the live stream, as well as countless followers watching the live stream, shaken up. "I am heartbroken and deeply affected by what I saw, as I know many of you are, too," the TikTokker writes. "Please honor our beloved climber Balin Miller, and respect his legacy."

@mountainscalling.me this is what happened. i have seen misleading news reports and want everyone to know exactly what transpired from the sole witness. i did not want this. 🥺 i am heartbroken and deeply affected by what i saw as i know many of you are too. please honor our beloved ⛺️🧡 climber Balin Miller and respect his legacy. 🙏 #yosemite #nationalpark #climbing #elcapitan ♬ original sound - mountainscalling.me

In the wake of Miller's death, the TikTokker who caught it all on video has understandably been unwell. An outpouring of support has been given from fans who recognize that capturing such traumatic footage was never his intent. "Rip Ballin - aka Orange Tent Guy. I’m so very sorry you saw his last moments. You helped to ensure he was reunited with his family swiftly. I am sad for you both," reads one of the top comments on the video.

Balin Miller's cause of death:

Per People, the live stream showed Miller rappelling down a rock wall. Miller "ran out of rope and plunged to his death." Miller's family confirmed his death on social media, in an interview with People, and on the family's website.

According to a blog post on Miller's family's company website, "As I write this, with tears streaming down my face and a heart heavier than words can bear, I need to share the unimaginable: my beautiful son, Balin Miller, lost his life while climbing. On October 1st, while attempting to summit the route Sea of Dreams on El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, an accident occurred that took his life."

Per another report in People, Miller's mother, Jeanine Girard-Moorman, confirmed Miller's death in a Facebook post following Miller's passing. “The mountain took my Balin today — I will never recover," Girard-Moorman wrote in the post's caption. "It is with a heavy heart [that] I have to tell you my incredible son, Balin Miller, died during a climbing accident today. My heart is shattered [into] a million pieces. I don’t know how I will get through this…"