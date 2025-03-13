U.S. Hunting Influencer Sam Jones Accused of Animal Abuse After Traumatizing Baby Wombat The abusive hunting influencer regularly depicts her animal kills. By Jamie Bichelman Published March 13 2025, 2:19 p.m. ET Source: samstrays_somewhere/Instagram

The horrifying or otherwise uncouth behavior of influencers in the wild and causing controversy continues, as hunting influencer Sam Jones — who has also been referred to by the name Samantha Strable — posted a video to social media abusing a baby wombat, mishandling the visibly frightened animal in the nighttime as her cameraman laughs. The abusive behavior Jones proudly shared to her nearly 100,000 Instagram followers has since been deleted.

Jones, who describes herself in the bio of her private Instagram account as an "Outdoor enthusiast & hunter" as well as a "Wildlife Enthusiast & Environmental Scientist" with a master's degree, regularly depicts herself proudly holding the corpses of the defenseless animals she slaughters. Here's what we know about the controversy that has risen to global proportions, as many are calling for repercussions for Jones's abuse.

Sam Jones' wombat Instagram post explained:

Jones has received global criticism following a video she published to her social media depicting her chasing a distressed baby wombat as the wombat's helpless mother flees in terror. Jones poses with the visibly frightened baby wombat for the video, failing to support the wombat's writhing body, while a cameraman obnoxiously laughs. As the New York Post notes, the cameraman mocks the terror experienced by mother and baby by pointing out, "Look at the mother, it’s chasing after her!"

Jones captioned the disgusting video that it was a dream of hers to hold a baby wombat. Yet, as the Post points out, when Jones comments, "OK, mama is right there, and she is pissed, let’s let him go," the cameraman once again mocks both wombats' distress adding, “Nah, he’s all right."

According to Sky News, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was incensed. "To take a baby wombat from its mother, and clearly causing distress from the mother, is just an outrage," Albanese said. "Take another animal that can actually fight back rather than stealing a baby wombat from its mother — see how you go there," Per The Sydney Morning Herald, Minister for Immigration Tony Burke said that Jones's visa is being reviewed and that, "I don't expect she will return."

As The Sydney Morning Herald notes, Jones has also been referred to by the last name "Strable" both in interviews and stories she has written. Nevertheless, as Australian officials review the abusive influencer's visa, they will also assess whether any laws have been broken amid global calls for her to be deported and face some sort of repercussion.

Are wombats dangerous?

When being mishandled, abused, and in a state of terror while being ripped away as a baby from an animal's mother in the night, any animal may have the capacity to become dangerous as the animal attempts to flee to safety. That said, according to ScienceNews, wombats can run quickly, may attack humans when threatened, and on at least one occasion, mauled the leg of a man in 2010.

