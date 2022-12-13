Jaguars May Return to the U.S., Making a Comeback in New Mexico

In our lifetimes, jaguars have only been native to South and Central America. However, that wasn't always the case. In fact, they once roamed North America. Yes, there were once jaguars in the U.S., but these days, only the sports car named after the beloved big cat roams our streets.

On Monday, the Center for Biological Diversity petitioned the USFWS to help bring the jaguar back to its rightful home. With a few possibly living in Mexico, it could be made possible.