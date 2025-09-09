Are There Kissing Bugs in California? All About Kissing Bugs and Chagas Disease Here's what to know if you're in California. By Jamie Bichelman Published Sept. 9 2025, 4:36 p.m. ET Source: Texas A&M University

No matter how much of a certain kind of bug-repelling soap you slather on your body, if a bug infestation occurs in a region, you are going to have to deal with the ramifications. If you are a resident of California, chances are you have heard about the kissing bug infestation that has come to the U.S., but you may be wondering if they have made their way to your state. If kissing bugs have, in fact, come to California, do they pose any threat to you and your companion animals?

Brace yourself if talking about bugs makes you squirm, as this is vitally important information. If you live in or are visiting California, you must stay abreast of the news of kissing bugs in California and the disease that they may bring with them. Below, we explore the infestation of kissing bugs in California and what else you should know to keep you, your family, and your companion animals safe.

Source: Mark Neal/Unsplash

Are kissing bugs in California?

According to the Volume 31, Number 9, September 2025 edition of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) publication Emerging Infectious Diseases, the disease carried by triatomines (who are more commonly known as "kissing bugs") was identified in eight U.S. states, including California. The seven other remaining states include: Arizona, Texas, Tennessee, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, and Arkansas.

According to a report in the San Francisco Chronicle, "California is one of 32 states where the insect that carries the parasite has been found; California is also one of eight states where humans have acquired the infection locally from the insects. The first locally acquired human case of Chagas in California was found in 1982."

@alitmoresco113 There’s a parasite rapidly spreading across the U.S. and most doctors aren’t trained to spot it. Here’s your guide: Most people have never heard of it, but Chagas disease, once thought of as only a tropical illness, is now officially considered endemic in the United States. No matter who you are or where you live- be aware of what this bug looks like, and the acute signs and symptoms. Most healthcare professionals will not know the acute symptoms or to test you for this parasite. You must educate yourself and be your own best advocate! Here’s what you need to know: ✅ What it is Caused by a parasite (Trypanosoma cruzi) carried by the “kissing bug.” Infection happens when the bug bites and then defecates near the wound- the parasite enters through scratching or mucous membranes. ✅ Where it’s spreading • Kissing bugs found in 32 states • Local human cases confirmed in CA, AZ, TX, LA, MO, MS, AR, TN • In some regions, 30–50% of bugs carry the parasite * Bugs don’t know the difference between state lines. No matter what state you live in, be aware of this bug and the symptoms! • 300,000+ Americans may already have Chagas • Fewer than 2% know they’re infected ✅ Symptoms to watch for • Early: fever, fatigue, rash, swollen glands, nausea, eyelid swelling (Romaña’s sign) • Silent phase: no symptoms for 10–20 years • Chronic: serious heart issues (arrhythmias, heart failure, sudden arrest) or digestive problems. About 20–30% develop life-threatening complications. ✅ Global picture • 7M+ people infected worldwide • Causes ~10,000 deaths every year • Long overlooked as a neglected tropical disease ⚠️ Why this matters Chagas can stay hidden for years before becoming deadly. With local U.S. cases confirmed, awareness and testing are critical. 🛡️ Prevention tips • Seal cracks/gaps where bugs enter homes • Keep outdoor lights away from doors/windows (bugs are attracted) • Check pets (especially dogs, which can carry the parasite) • Limit wild animal habitats near your home #chagas #health ♬ original sound - AliTMoresco

What disease does the kissing bug carry?

The disease carried by kissing bugs is called Chagas Disease (T. cruzi). Although focus has been on human contraction of the disease, according to the CDC report, companion animals can contract Chagas Disease, as well. "Infection among companion animals, such as domestic and working canines and felines, has also been demonstrated throughout the United States," per the report. "Dogs exposed to T. cruzi have been found in 23 states, as well as in Washington, DC, and the US Virgin Islands."

"Chagas disease, caused by Trypanosoma cruzi parasites, is considered endemic to 21 countries in the Americas, excluding the United States," per the CDC report. "However, increasing evidence of T. cruzi parasites in the United States in triatomine (kissing bug) insects, domestic animals, wildlife, and humans challenges that nonendemic label."

@abc7la (9/2/25) A parasitic infection from so-called "kissingbugs" has made its way to California. #Chagas disease can cause chronic problems and even death. Here's what experts want you to know, including #symptoms to be aware of. ♬ original sound - ABC7LA - ABC7LA

Is there a test for Chagas Disease?