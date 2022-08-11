The Arctic Is Warming Four Times Faster Than Rest of the Globe, Study Finds

According to the study, there are a number of factors that have potentially contributed to Arctic amplification, including:

- Increased ocean heating, due to human-caused global warming

- Ice-albedo feedback, a positive feedback loop that is a result of diminishing sea ice, which is a result of global heating

- Planck feedback, which is the idea that a “warm planet radiates more to space than a cold planet”

- Lapse-rate feedback, which is known for causing amplification of polar temperatures