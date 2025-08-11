Anuj Shanbhag’s Global Vision to Make Healthy Food Accessible Revolutionizing global nutrition can help close the gap between health and affordable foods. By Green Matters Staff Published Aug. 11 2025, 2:20 p.m. ET Source: Jannis Brandt via Unsplash

Anuj Shanbhag’s story begins in a modest household in Mumbai, India. At just 20 years old, he made a courageous journey to the United States. It was his first time away from home, and he decided to pursue his dream of studying food science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, which has the best-ranked program in the country. There, he was mentored by world-renowned scientist Dr. Eric Decker. Anuj developed both technical expertise and a deeply held belief that healthy food and beverage innovation could be a powerful resource for improving public health.

Article continues below advertisement

Anuj’s inspirational immigrant story is about overcoming challenges, like dealing with cultural barriers, financial constraints, and self-doubt, yet persevering. Today, he stands as an example of the fantastic things that become possible when someone’s passion is applied with purpose.

Building a Healthier Future, One Product at a Time

Whether it’s with a startup or a Fortune 500 company, Anuj has dedicated his career to developing products that not only taste good but also improve lives. At Dahlicious and Chobani, he helped pioneer next-gen food innovation by developing plant-based yogurts and probiotic lines that supported gut health while offering dairy-free options for consumers. These products set new benchmarks for the growing market of functional foods.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Unsplash+

Now, as the Product Development Manager at The Coca-Cola Company, Anuj works with billion-dollar brands, driving forward health-focused initiatives. His past work includes reformulating Dasani to eliminate sodium and creating the Vitaminwater Zero line, a sugar-free drink that’s sweetened with monk fruit extract. Each food invention reflects his belief that making nutrition affordable and accessible is a responsibility when caring for others in the world.

Article continues below advertisement

Mentorship and Advocacy: Investing in the Next Generation

Anuj’s influence goes beyond work in the lab. As an active mentor for the Institute of Food Technologists, he guides young food scientists in their academic and professional journeys. He has also been a speaker at the American Oil Chemists’ Society conference, sharing insights from his research and career experiences to inspire further changes within the industry.

His mentorship is especially impactful in underserved regions like Nigeria, where combating malnutrition through innovation is an urgent task. Anuj believes that when you uplift others, your impact is multiplied.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Unsplash+

Vision for the Future: Health is a Human Right

Food equity and accessibility are some of Anuj’s missions. He envisions a world where nutritious food and beverages are available to everyone, regardless of income or location. This includes providing options for healthy foods in underserved communities, whether in low-income urban neighborhoods or rural areas around the world. He hopes to lead a global movement where food innovation is a force for good. Revolutionizing global nutrition can help close the gap between health and affordable foods.

Article continues below advertisement

Empowering Change: Giving Back Through Innovation

Anuj Shanbhag’s journey has been defined by persistence over perfection. He encourages others to dream big, take risks, and embrace failure as part of the growth process. “I’ve always believed that growth begins at the edge of your comfort zone,” he says.