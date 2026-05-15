A UK Amazon Driver Faces Jail Time After Stealing a Family Cat While Making a Delivery The driver was the first person to face charges under the Pet Abduction Act. By Lauren Wellbank Published May 15 2026, 3:25 p.m. ET Source: BBC

As online shopping and ordering become more and more accessible, many people find themselves relying on these types of services to get everything from a carton of eggs to a new outfit. And while we expect our deliveries to be handled with care and to arrive in a timely fashion, one thing we often forget to consider is what the delivery driver is going to take with them when they leave. A family in Elland, West Yorkshire, in the UK learned that lesson the hard way when their cat was stolen.

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The incident was caught on a doorbell camera and showed the moment that an Amazon driver stooped down to pick up the family's cat before taking off with her. And while this story has a happy ending for the cat and her family, it's a very good reminder that our pets aren't always safe when left outside, and sometimes it's more than Mother Nature that we need to fear. You can find out more about what happened when the Amazon driver was arrested for cat theft below.

Source: Andrew Stickleman/Unsplash

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A UK Amazon driver has been arrested for cat theft.

According to the BBC, one UK family was worried when their cat didn't come home for "afternoon tea" when she normally did. Nora, the family's cat, had last been seen hanging out by the front door, and the family just assumed that she had wandered off somewhere and would return once she got hungry enough. But as the days went by, the family grew concerned, which is when Carl Crowther told the BBC that he checked his doorbell camera to see if he could figure out what happened.

It was there that he saw an Amazon delivery driver named Catalin Stancu drop off a box before scooping Nora up, taking her off to parts unknown. Crowther then posted the footage online, which quickly went viral. Finally, the video made its way to Stancu, who messaged Crowther's daughter on TikTok to try to return the cat. "Hello, I have your cat. Please text me your address," he wrote. "I tried to give the cat back, but I forget the place I took it."

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Cat-napping Amazon driver sentenced to eight weeks in prison.

While the family was eventually reunited with their beloved cat, it wasn't before the police were called. The 41-year-old driver was arrested and later pleaded guilty to taking the cat. After the court learned that the driver felt terrible about the incident and did try to return the cat, he was eventually given a suspended jail sentence. As for Nora, officers told the publication that she seemed genuinely unfazed by the ordeal, even if her family was left shaken by her disappearance.