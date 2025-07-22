Over 5 Million Above-Ground Pools Recalled After Nine Children Die Some of the pools have been sold since 2002. By Lauren Wellbank Published July 22 2025, 1:30 p.m. ET Source: intexcorp.com

Anyone who has ever purchased one of those popular self-install aboveground pools will want to take a moment to read about an urgent recall notice that is being shared by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The government agency has sounded the alarm after nine children were killed due to a fatal defect found in certain above-ground pools.

The CPSC says that the pools were sold at more than a dozen retailers across the country, and sales spanned more than two decades, which makes it extra important for pool owners to double-check the details of the recall. Here's everything we know about the above-ground pools being recalled in July 2025.

Why are above ground pools being recalled?

The CPSC says that nine children may have died after they were able to use the compression strap on the pools as a foothold to gain access to the pools while unsupervised. The children — who ranged in age between 22 months and three years — were in Missouri, Wisconsin, Michigan, Texas, Florida, and California at the time of their deaths. CPSC says that an additional three other kids were able to access the pools using the footholds, but they were removed from the water without incident.

What pools are included in the recall?

Multiple brands of pools have been included in the recall, ad they include Bestway, Coleman, Intex, and Polygroup Models. Each of the 48-inch and taller pools have a compression strap that runs around the outside of the pool. The Bestway and Coleman pools were sold between 2008 to 2024, the Polygroup pools were sold between 2006 to 2025, and certain Intex Models were sold between 2002 to 2012 while other Intex Models were sold between 2024 to 2025.

Shoppers can find the full list of pools, models, and dates they were sold by visiting the CPSC website.

RECALL: Bestway, Intex & Polygroup recall 5 million above ground pools 48 inches and taller with compression straps running on the outside of the pool legs that may create a foothold, allowing a child access to the pool; drowning hazard. 9 deaths reported: https://t.co/sDa3bQJoqA pic.twitter.com/JFLYcJGjGn — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) July 21, 2025

Where were the recalled pools sold?

The recalled pools were sold at dozens of locations, both in stores and online. Some of the retailers that have carried the pools over the years include BJ's, Costco, Big Lots, The Home Depot, Sam's Club, Toys "R" Us, Kmart, Lowe's, Sears, Target, Walmart, Amazon, Wayfair, Intex, Bestway, Funsicle, and Summer Waves. The pools were sold at a variety of price points, which ranged from $400 to upwards of $1,000, based on size and accessories included with the pool.

What should you do if you purchased a recalled pool?

If you have one of these pools at home, the CPSC says you should contact the manufacturer of your pool at once for a repair kit. Until your kit arrives, CPSC suggests either draining the pool or ensuring that children cannot gain access to the pool without adult supervision. Bestway, Intex, and Polygroup each have designated hotlines to help facilitate the shipping of the repair kits.