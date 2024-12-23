Burt, Famed Crocodile From ‘Crocodile Dundee,’ Has Died Burt was beloved by the community where he lived and he will be greatly missed. By Lauren Wellbank Published Dec. 23 2024, 12:18 p.m. ET Source: Joseph Kelly/Unsplash

Australians and fans of Crocodile Dundee are both mourning the passing of the movie's star. No, we're not talking about Paul Hogan, but instead, the movie's reptilian star who helped to put the film franchise on the map. Burt the crocodile was a major draw for the film's audience, giving many people their first look at a saltwater croc. Sadly, the images and videos are all we have left now that the community Burt called home announced his passing.

The bright spot in this story is that Burt the crocodile lived nearly 100 years. Thanks to Burt's stardom, he got to enjoy things that most creatures like him never had the opportunity to experience. You can learn more about his life and legacy below.

What was the cause of Burt the crocodile's death?

According to Variety, the Crocosaurus Cove park in Australia announced the death of the croc in a since-expired post to its Instagram Story. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Burt, the iconic Saltwater crocodile and star of the Australian classic Crocodile Dundee,” the social media post read. “Burt passed away peacefully over the weekend, estimated to be over 90-years-old, marking the end of an incredible era.”

Burt had called the reptile park home since 2008 when he became an ambassador of sorts for the organization. The post also said that Burt was known for a fiery personality and a strong independent streak that kept caretakers and park visitors on their toes.

Burt's nearly 90 years of life had been full of adventure, and he met a peaceful end, dying of natural causes over the weekend of Dec. 21, 2025. "The team at Crocosaurus Cove would like to thank everyone who visited Burt and helped celebrate his remarkable life," the post continued. "As we mourn his loss, we are reminded of the vital role wildlife plays in our shared history and the importance of preserving it for future generations."

The park plans to honor Burt's legacy.

The park says they plan to put up a commemorative sign to celebrate Burt's life and remember him. As a reminder, zoos and other animals parks are rarely the best place for these wild animals to be, especially in areas where they are made available for human interaction, like the crocodile cage dives offered at Crocosaurus Cove.