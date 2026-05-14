How to Dispose of Bear Spray in Yellowstone Without Putting Workers at Risk "If my guys aren’t getting maced every month or two, that’s still a better result than it going in the garbage." By Alisan Duran Published May 14 2026, 1:38 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Yellowstone visitors are once again being reminded to properly dispose of bear spray instead of tossing it in the trash after recent reports highlighted growing safety concerns in communities near the national park.

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Millions of tourists carry bear spray while hiking in and around Yellowstone each year as protection against grizzly and black bears. However, many travelers run into a problem at the end of their trips because bear spray cannot be taken on airplanes and often is not needed once they return home.

According to a recent SFGate report published in May 2026, discarded bear spray cans have reportedly been exploding during trash compaction processes near Yellowstone, exposing sanitation workers to powerful pepper spray residue and temporarily shutting down operations.

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Source: MEGA

Bear spray rental Yellowstone services can help visitors avoid disposal issues

Several businesses around Yellowstone now offer bear spray rental services to help reduce the number of discarded cans left behind by visitors. According to Yellowstonepark.com, Bear Aware LLC rents 9.2-ounce bear spray canisters near Canyon Village inside Yellowstone National Park.

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The rental station reportedly includes a holster, belt, hiking safety information, and instructions on how to properly use bear spray. Other companies mentioned in the recent SFGate report include TrailQuipt and Bear Spray Shack.

Yellowstonepark.com also notes that visitors should avoid purchasing small personal-defense pepper spray products because they are not designed for grizzly bear encounters. Experts recommend using EPA-registered bear spray canisters capable of spraying at least 25 feet for several seconds. The site further explains that bear spray should remain immediately accessible in a belt or chest holster instead of being stored inside a backpack.

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Yellowstone visitors are being urged not to throw bear spray in the trash

The disposal issue has reportedly become more noticeable as Yellowstone visitation continues increasing. SFGate reported that Park County Public Works employees in Montana have experienced recurring bear spray explosions while compacting garbage collected from Yellowstone gateway communities. “If my guys aren’t getting maced every month or two, that’s still a better result than it going in the garbage,” Matt Whitman, director of the Park County Public Works Department, told SFGate.

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Whitman also explained that workers sometimes experience eye irritation and coughing after cans rupture during the trash compaction process. The explosions can also delay operations for hours while facilities are ventilated.

Although Yellowstonepark.com previously highlighted recycling programs designed to safely empty and recycle bear spray canisters, SFGate reported that several older recycling partnerships in the Greater Yellowstone area no longer appear operational.

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Instead, local officials are now working on separate collection containers specifically for bear spray disposal in hopes of keeping the canisters out of regular trash compactors.